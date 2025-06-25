MillenniumPost
Iran says its nuclear installations 'badly damaged' by American strikes

BY PTI25 Jun 2025 7:12 PM IST
Dubai: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, confirmed Wednesday that the country's nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged” in American strikes over the weekend.

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant.

“Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure,” he said.

PTI

