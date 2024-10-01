Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel, US warns, pledging 'severe consequences'

Washington: Iran is preparing to “imminently” launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, according to a senior US administration official, who warned on Tuesday of “severe consequences” should it take place.



The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, said the US is actively supporting Israeli defensive preparations.

This comes after the Israeli military on Tuesday warned people to evacuate nearly two dozen Lebanese border communities hours after announcing what it said were limited ground operations against Hezbollah.