IPS officer Sanjay who helmed CID during arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, suspended for 'embezzlement'

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has suspended N Sanjay, a senior IPS officer who was heading Crime Investigation Department (CID) during Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in “skill development case’ last year, accusing the official of “mis-utilization of Government funds”.

Sanjay, currently Director General, AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, is the fourth senior IPS officer to face suspension after the TDP-led NDA government took reins of the administration in the state.

A Government Order issued on Tuesday said after a probe by Vigilance and Enforcement Department, it was found that the 1996-batch officer procured laptops and iPads and made payment last year, “in a hurried manner causing misappropriation of funds by abuse of office power and breach of public trust.”

The GO alleged that Sanjay also issued work orders in January this year for conducting SC/ST awareness workshops without following due procedure and made excess payments by "colluding" with a firm to the tune of over Rs 1.15 crore.

"Govt. after careful examination of the two V&E reports read above, have concluded that N.Sanjay IPS is the primary accused in mis-utilization of Government funds, and it is necessary to place the MoS (Member of Service) under suspension pending inquiry,” the GO said.

The Naidu-led government issued orders in September suspending three senior IPS officers including a DG rank official for their alleged involvement in "hastily arresting" and "harassing" a Mumbai-based model without proper investigation in a case filed against her in Vijayawada.