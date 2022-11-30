IPS officer Laxmi Singh appntd UP's 1st woman Police Commissioner at Noida

Noida: Laxmi Singh, a 2000-batch IPS officer has been posted as the new Noida Police chief, following a major reshuffle of senior IPS officials across the state.



As per official sources, Laxmi (48), the current Inspector General (IG) at Lucknow range is expected to take charge on Wednesday and will be the first female Commissioner in Uttar Pradesh.

Former chief of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Alok Singh, has now been transferred as Additional Director General (ADG) in UP Police headquarters in Lucknow after nearly three years in the district.

Holding a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering, IPS Laxmi had her first posting as Senior Superintendent of Police in 2004. In 2013, she was promoted as Deputy IG and in 2018 she was promoted to the rank of IG.

Singh, who has a home in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has also served here briefly when she was the IG/DIG of the Special Task Force (STF) from January 2018 to March 2018.

The 2000-batch IPS officer has won several awards for merit from the state and Central government.

She holds the distinction of being the first woman IPS topper in the UPSC-held exams where she held an overall rank of 33.

She has also been awarded the PM's silver baton and the Home Minister's pistol during her training. Among other awards, she has also won the Police Medal in 2016, UP DGP's silver and gold medals in 2020 and 2021. She was honoured with the UP Chief Minister's excellence in service medal last year.

The new Noida Police chief is married to BJP MLA from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow and former ED officer Rajeshwar Singh.