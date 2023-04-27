IPL: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers by 21 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 21 runs to return to winning ways in the IPL, here on Wednesday.

Chasing 201 to win, RCB could only manage 179 for 8 in 20 overs.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy took 3/27, while Suyash Sharma and Andre Russell claimed two each. Virat Kohli scored 54 from 37 balls with the help of six fours but his innings went in vain as none of the other RCB batters could make a mark, or support their acting captain to forge partnerships.

Mahipal Lomror did well to make 34 from 18 balls with three sixes and one four while adding 55 runs with Kohli for the fourth wicket.

KKR’s impact substitute Sharma snaffled the wickets of Faf du Plessis (17) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2) inside the powerplay to return with 4-0-30-2. Russell dismissed Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga (5) to take two for 29.