iPhone snatching: Woman teacher falls from auto, dragged on road

New Delhi: In a shocking incident that highlights the growing concerns about safety in the city, a woman teacher was injured after she was dragged on the road by two bike-borne men in an attempt to snatch her iPhone.



The incident occurred on Friday as the victim, identified as Yovika Chaudhary (24), was on her way home from school.

Chaudhary, a teacher at Saket’s Gyan Bharti School, fell victim to the snatchers while traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Two men riding a motorcycle targeted her iPhone, resulting in a harrowing struggle that led to Chaudhary being thrown off the auto and dragged for a considerable distance.

The perpetrators managed to make off with the phone, leaving the teacher injured and traumatised, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

Following the distressing incident, Chaudhary was immediately rushed to Max Saket Hospital. Doctors attending to her revealed that she sustained injuries including a fractured nose and other wounds. Her condition is now reported to be stable.

Local law enforcement swiftly responded to the incident, registering a case against the unidentified snatchers at the Saket police station. Authorities are working diligently to apprehend the culprits behind this shocking act of violence.

A comprehensive investigation is underway, with efforts focused on identifying and bringing the assailants to justice, DCP said.

However, the incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of citizens, particularly women, in the capital city. The need for enhanced security measures and stricter enforcement of law and order has become evident. Delhiites are looking to the authorities to take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of residents, especially in the wake of such distressing incidents.

