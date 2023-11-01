iPhone maker security notification: BJP says Congress forgot its past record

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of indulging in a "mudslinging" campaign against the Centre over the iPhone maker Apple's security notification and said it had forgotten its past record.

BJP national co-incharge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said a minister in the Manmohan Singh Cabinet had claimed that his office was bugged.

"Congress leaders have forgotten the past record, only their agenda is, mudslinging campaign on BJP leadership with Goebbels propaganda, people of Bharat will not believe, they only believe the sincere, dedicated service of Sri Narendra Modi ji for Atmanirbhar Bharat," Reddy said in a post on the social media platform X, tagging party senior C R Kesavan, over former Union Minister P Chidambaram's post on the alleged state-sponsored attempt to compromise the opposition leaders' phones.

In a post on X, Chidambaram had said "It is undeniable that hundreds of Opposition leaders got an alert from Apple of a state-sponsored attempt to compromise their phones. Why only Opposition leaders? Who will be interested in compromising the phones of Opposition leaders?"

After the Pegasus mystery (not resolved until this date), the finger of suspicion points to a government agency, he said in the post on X and added that "at the moment it is only a suspicion."

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it did not attribute threat notification such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to the Opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers and that it cannot provide information on what causes such warnings.

Quoting media reports, Reddy said that the Minister in the UPA regime had sought a secret enquiry into the alleged bugging incident in his office.