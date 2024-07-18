‘IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act in statutes would mean reference to new criminal laws’

New Delhi: The law ministry has announced that any reference to the now-replaced Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and Evidence Act in any statute, ordinance, or regulation would be interpreted as a reference to the new criminal justice laws.



These old laws were replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on July 1.

The legislative department of the law ministry has issued a notification under the General Clauses Act to this effect.

An official clarified that the notification reaffirms the provisions of the General Clauses Act, which addresses the repeal and re-enactment of laws. The official noted that during various conferences and seminars on the new laws, some people were unaware of these provisions under the General Clauses Act.

The official explained that the notification aims to clarify and reaffirm the facts.