Internet suspension lifted from Manipur valley districts

Imphal: The Manipur government on Monday lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in five valley districts with immediate effect. The decision comes after a review of the prevailing law and order situation in the region.



The internet ban, imposed on September 10 as a preventive measure following intense student protests, has now been lifted in the districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching. Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar confirmed the move in an official order, citing that the suspension had been enforced “in good faith” to maintain public interest.

Earlier, the state government had conditionally restored broadband services on September 13. The suspension was initially imposed after protests erupted demanding the removal of the state’s Director General of Police and security advisor over their alleged failure to control attacks by militants.

The clashes resulted in injuries to more than 80 people, including students and police personnel.

The Home Department’s order urged all internet users to act responsibly, warning that any activities leading to unrest could prompt future suspensions.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a social media statement, reiterated the importance of responsible internet use, urging the public to avoid sharing content that may disrupt peace and harmony in the state.