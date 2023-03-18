Internet services suspended in Punjab as police gear up to arrest Amritpal Singh

As per reports, Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday. Six aides of radical preacher Amritpal Singh Saturday have been detained in Jalandhar, according to the cult leader's supporters.

However, there was no confirmation from police in this regard.

Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal Singh sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

Six aides of radical preacher Amritpal Singh Saturday were detained in Jalandhar, according to the cult leader's supporters.

However, there was no confirmation from police in this regard.

Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal Singh sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal).

Another supporter in a field shared a video in which he was claiming that policemen were after him.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.