International Passengers Test Covid Positive At Bihar's Gaya Airport, Kept In Isolation

Bihar's Gaya Airport witnessed four international passengers testing positive after going through the RTPCR and following the Covid protocol have been kept in isolation at a hotel.

The four foreigners hailed from Myanmar, Thailand and England respectively and had come to Bodh Gaya. Currently, Bodh Gaya is hosting the Bodh Mahotsav, which witnesses the arrival of thousands of devotees from across the globe.

However, according to medical experts, the cases are not very alarming and the authorities have taken all necessary precautions to avoid the spread of the disease.

On December 25, a 40-year-old male tourist, who had returned from China, tested positive for coronavirus.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, India on December 26, recorded 196 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,77,302) while the death count stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities.

