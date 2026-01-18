International drug syndicate run by Nigerians busted by Delhi Police; cocaine, MDMA worth Rs 5 Cr seized

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has busted an international drug-trafficking syndicate operated by Nigerians with the arrest of two foreign nationals and seizure of cocaine and MDMA worth around Rs 5 crore, an officer said on Sunday.

The arrests were made by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch in a coordinated operation carried out in different parts of the city.

Police seized 418 grams of cocaine and 925 tablets of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, during the operation.

According to police, the Crime Branch was closely monitoring the activities of drug suppliers active in Delhi.

"On December 2 last year, the unit received specific information that a Nigerian national, previously involved in NDPS cases, had resumed supplying psychotropic substances in south Delhi," the police officer said.

A team launched technical and manual surveillance and the suspect was found to be constantly changing his locations across south and southwest Delhi to evade detection, he added.

"The team conducted a raid and arrested Frank Vitus Ume, recovering a substantial quantity of cocaine and MDMA tablets from his possession. A case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was registered and further investigation taken up," the officer said.

During interrogation, Ume disclosed that he was part of an organised drug-supply network operating in Delhi and adjoining states. A technical analysis of his mobile phone and further investigation led police to another Nigerian national, Sunday Otuu, who was residing in the Mehrauli area.

Otuu was arrested from his rented accommodation and 15 ecstasy tablets were seized from his possession. Police said Otuu was supplying drugs to Ume and acting as a link between the local distributor and the kingpin based in Nigeria.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate used WhatsApp numbers registered abroad and avoided direct contact between handlers and couriers to evade law-enforcement agencies. The drugs were reportedly delivered through intermediaries, including a woman, a foreign national based in Delhi, police said.

According to police, both accused came to India on business visas several years ago and later, became involved in drug trafficking due to financial difficulties.

Further investigation is on to identify the other members of the syndicate and trace the source of the narcotics, the officer added.