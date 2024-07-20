Internal matter: India

New Delhi: In response to the rising violence in Bangladesh, the Indian government issued an advisory to Indian nationals living in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that it is closely monitoring the situation and is committed to the safety of Indian nationals in Bangladesh. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal remarked that the government is taking proactive steps to help and assist the estimated 8,500 students and 15,000 Indian nationals in Bangladesh. “We are committed to providing all necessary support to our citizens,” Jaiswal emphasised. “We consider this an internal matter of Bangladesh. All Indian nationals are safe, and we are taking all necessary measures to ensure their continued safety,” he added.

