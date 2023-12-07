Intermittent rain hampers normal life in Kolkata and south Bengal districts

Intermittent rain and chilly wind greeted the denizens of Kolkata and adjoining districts in south Bengal on Thursday morning hampering normal life.

The Met department has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain over east India till Friday morning as cyclonic storm Michaung weakened into a less marked low-pressure area over Chhattisgarh.

Kolkata and other south Bengal districts received intermittent rain on Thursday morning accompanied by chilly wind, giving the denizens the first feel of winter this season.

People faced difficulties going to work with traffic snarls occurring at some places in the city and adjoining Salt Lake area.

Owing to cloudy conditions, the minimum temperature in the city was above normal by three notches at 19.9 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Met said.

The maximum temperature is, however, likely to remain well below normal owing to the weather conditions, it said.