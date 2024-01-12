Interfaith couple assaulted in Karnataka hotel, two arrested

Haveri (Karnataka): A horrifying incident of moral policing unfolded in Hanagal Taluk, Karnataka, when a gang of six men assulted an interfaith couple during their stay in a hotel. A 26-year-old married woman and her partner, a 40-year-old KSRTC driver, have been in a relationship for three years. Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects while actively searching for the remaining four.



The assault, filmed by the assailants and circulated online, occurred on January 8. Videos depict the gang barging into the couple’s room, verbally abusing them, and assaulting the woman while she tried to cover her face with a burqa.

According to police reports, an auto rickshaw driver spotted the couple entering the hotel and alerted a group of local men from the woman’s community. A gang of six men, aged between 23 and 26, tracked down the couple within 15 minutes and launched the assault. After assaulting the couple in the hotel room, the gang,who arrived on three motorcycles, dragged them to a secluded location about a kilometer away. Upon reaching there, they started thrashing the couple. “They also abused the woman and hit her with sticks,” said the police.

Ultimately, the attackers gave her Rs 500 and advised her to return to her hometown in Sirsi, where her husband and seven-year-old daughter reside. The police got to know about the matter only a day after the incident and taking cognisance of the issue, they traced the couple. Based on a complaint from the victim, a case was registered on Wednesday and two men who were involved in the incident were arrested.

While the woman has not mentioned rape in her official statement, her husband has raised the allegation. However, a formal complaint on this aspect is yet to be filed.

According to police, the arrested suspects have no prior criminal records and are not affiliated with any organisation. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining members of the gang, aided by video evidence of the assault.

Currently, a case under sections 354 (b) (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 448 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, according to the police. with agency inputs