Inspired a billion dreams: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Shubhanshu Shukla has inspired a billion dreams with his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit, as the astronaut returned to the Earth after an 18-day stay at the International Space Station.

Modi said on X, “I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space.”

He lauded Shukla’s feat, noting that he is the first Indian to have visited the International Space Station.

The prime minister said it marks another milestone towards India’s own human space flight mission - Gaganyaan.