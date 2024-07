New Delhi: The body of Leading Seaman Sitendra Singh, who went missing after a major fire on India’s warship INS Brahmaputra, was found on Wednesday. The fire on Sunday evening severely damaged the ship, causing it to tilt onto its left side. INS Brahmaputra is the first of the indigenously built ‘Brahmaputra’ class-guided missile frigates and it was commissioned into the Indian Navy in April 2000.