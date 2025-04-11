Innovative: Delhi to install 1K sprinklers on streetlight poles

New Delhi: In a strategic push to tackle the persistent menace of air pollution in the Capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a city-wide initiative to install 1,000 water sprinklers atop streetlight poles across all municipal wards. Unlike earlier measures that operated seasonally, this new system will function round the year, targeting dust, the most pervasive contributor to Delhi’s hazardous air quality.

Gupta outlined her government’s comprehensive vision to keep pollution in check not just in the winter months but throughout the year. “Air pollution is not a seasonal problem. It doesn’t confine itself to winter. It’s a daily challenge that needs a permanent solution,” she said.

Gupta’s plan involves placing four sprinklers in each of the city’s 250 municipal wards, with the goal of continuously suppressing dust from roads and construction activity that contributes heavily to particulate matter in the air. The project will be spearheaded by the Public Works Department (PWD), and the sprinklers will be automated to operate at intervals, especially during peak hours when dust levels spike.

“This is not just a symbolic gesture. We are taking concrete steps, backed by data and scientific understanding of pollution patterns. You will see visible results,” the chief minister said.

The move comes as part of the BJP government’s broader commitment to address pollution after taking over the reins from the Aam Aadmi Party in February. The BJP secured a clear mandate in the 70-member Assembly, winning 48 seats and ending AAP’s decade-long governance.

During the election campaign, air quality emerged as a focal issue, with BJP leaders accusing the former AAP administration of neglecting long-term environmental solutions. The use of smog guns and temporary water sprinklers for just a few winter months was cited as ineffective in addressing year-round pollution.

Experts have long pointed out that coarse and fine dust particles, PM10 and PM2.5, are among the leading pollutants in Delhi’s air. PM10 particles, roughly the width of human hair, and the even smaller PM2.5 particles can be inhaled deep into the lungs. Prolonged exposure can cause respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and other health complications, especially among children and the elderly.

Gupta stressed that continuous suppression of dust is essential to prevent these particles from remaining suspended in the air. “Summer brings dry winds and loose soil. Dust pollution in this season is just as dangerous as smog in winter,” she added.

The government also plans to integrate this dust suppression effort with other ongoing air quality control measures, including stricter construction site regulations and increased green cover in high-traffic areas.

Gupta affirmed that her administration is determined not to repeat past mistakes. “Our governance model is results-driven. We’re clear in our plans, and we expect our efforts to reflect clearly in the city’s air quality in the coming months,” she said.

With Delhi routinely ranking among the most polluted cities in the world, the success of such sustained interventions will be closely watched by both residents and environmental watchdogs alike.