Inflation, communal harmony, law and order key issues among city voters in Muzaffarnagar

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Muzaffarnagar, inflation is a cause of concern for some, while others are for communal harmony, even as traders rue GST harassment but keep law and order as overriding factor for the elections.

Bibi, mother of two kids, said there are a lot of problems in Muzaffarnagar which should get resolved.

"Like, some roads are damaged, some poor people do not have any facilities. Children have to go out to other places for education and career, that should not happen. These is also substance abuse, which should be checked," she said.

"Inflation has skyrocketed and out of control. Rates should come down," the city resident told PTI.

Vijay Kuchhal, who runs a submersible pipes' shop, said traders are worried due to GST and other related issues but for them safety, law and order are the top most priority hence they are backing the BJP.

"The roads in and around Muzaffarnagar have been built and the railway station has been redeveloped. There is not much for Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan to help out the traders, who need support at policy level from the finance ministry. We don't have much expectation or need from him. We look at the face of the prime minister and the chief minister," Kuchchal said.

Krishna Gopal Mittal, who is the deputy president of the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Sangathan, said traders used to hold protest and burn effigies in the past due to several issues like safety and power supply.

"Now traders want a peaceful atmosphere for business as they have witnessed abductions and loots in the past. They were scared of going to banks with cash on their scooters or to their shop while their family members worried about the safety at home," Mittal said.

Rakesh Tyagi said today women and girls can go out to the markets late in the evening for shopping and return home safely.

"Today we have good atmosphere for trade while in the past if we carried cash we might get its snatched from us," he said.

"However, there is problem of the inspector raj, whether it's from the GST department or the power department. We are tax-paying traders and urge the government to take care of this issue," he said.

Balvinder Singh, Pradesh mantra of UP Udyog Vyapar Sangathan, said the traders and farmers are the spine of the country's economy.

"The revenue earned through GST helps the government run the country, pay salaries to employees. Now under Modi and Yogi, the traders, their money and work are safe but the harassment of traders in the name of GST should be stopped," Singh said.

"If we pay GST, then we should get its relief too. Those paying the tax should not harassed. Now children of traders also move out to bigger cities, leaving them in need of assistance in old age. There should be some assistance from the government for elderly traders," he added.

Ayush Singhal, 38, said a lot of situation has improved in Muzaffarnagar and if road traffic problems are resolved then it would become much better.

Deepanshu Kucchal, 32, said he hopes that problems related to sewer, drains, and unemployment are resolved in the future.

"The rickshaws also create a nuisance on roads. The way to railway station from my home is worth 5-10 minutes but taken 20-30 minutes due to congestion on roads," he said.

Meraj, who lives in Sarvat area of the city and works at a machinery shop, said the main issue is communal harmony and employment.

"There is a Hindu-Muslim bias and lack of work opportunities, which are issues we face. The communal discrimination has increased, in my opinion. I hope it changes for better and there is 'aman-shaanti'. Inflation in items of daily use and food items is also a concern," Meraj told PTI.

Mohammed Furqan who repairs motor fans said the "discrimination" should reduce, otherwise "mauj chal rahi hai" (it's all fun and frolic).

Asked if the communal bias persists, he stressed, "Of course, it does. If one sees a Muslim, they look at them in suspicious manner as if the person is carrying something harmful, or may say something or attack them."

"Nobody says anything to me, basically if people know you they are like brothers, its only with strangers. Otherwise there is no problem in this government, it's a peaceful place," Furqan told PTI.

Another man, who also goes by the name of Mohammed Furqaan, said the government should really think about employment.

"The city otherwise has no such problems," he said.

B S Mishra, involved in a local business, said the government is not paying attention to traders and the community is worried.

Muzaffarnagar goes to polls on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.