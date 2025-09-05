Infant mortality rate touches low of 25, down from 40 in 2013

New Delhi: India’s infant mortality rate (IMR) has dropped to 25 per 1,000 live births, the lowest ever recorded, according to the Sample Registration System (SRS) 2023 report released by the Registrar General of India. This represents a 37.5 per cent decline from 40 in 2013 and an 80 per cent fall from 129 in 1971.

IMR, a key measure of public health, refers to the number of children dying before their first birthday per 1,000 live births. The report shows wide regional variation: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh registered the highest IMR at 37, while Manipur recorded the lowest at just 3. Among large states, Kerala stood out with a single-digit rate of 5, the second lowest in the country. The rural-urban divide in infant mortality has narrowed but remains significant. IMR in rural areas decreased from 44 in 2013 to 28 in 2023, while urban areas saw a reduction from 27 to 18. These represent decadal declines of around 36 per cent and 33 per cent respectively.

The report also tracks long-term trends in birth and death rates. “The Birth Rate at all-India level has declined drastically over the last five decades from 36.9 in 1971 to 18.4 in 2023,” the findings note, adding that the rural-urban gap has reduced over time though rural areas continue to record higher numbers.

Between 2013 and 2023, the birth rate fell by about 14 per cent nationwide. Rural areas reported a drop from 22.9 to 20.3, while urban regions declined from 17.3 to 14.9. Bihar recorded the highest birth rate in 2023 at 25.8, compared to the lowest in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 10.1.

Mortality indicators also showed consistent improvement. The death rate fell from 14.9 in 1971 to 6.4 in 2023. In the past year, rural areas saw a fall from 7.2 to 6.8, while urban areas declined slightly from 6.0 to 5.7. Chandigarh reported the lowest death rate at 4, while Chhattisgarh had the highest at 8.3.

“Mortality is one of the basic components of population change and the related data is essential for demographic studies and public health administration,” the report said, underlining the significance of tracking these figures for policy and planning.