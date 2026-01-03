Infant born after 10-year wait dies; family rejects govt compensation

Indore: In a narrow, quiet lane of Marathi Mohalla, the silence is heavy in the Sahu family with grief that no amount of money can compensate, as they mourn their six-month-old baby, born after ten years of fervent prayers, medical treatments and sacred vows.

Last week, baby Avyan, referred to as a miracle child by the family, was extinguished by a simple, everyday act of diluting the infant’s milk with tap water.

Baby Avyan is now the youngest face of a devastating water contamination crisis in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, a tragedy that has turned India’s “cleanest city” into a site of mourning. Talking to PTI on Friday, Avyan’s grandmother, Krishna Sahu, said, “We have not taken any compensation from the state government so far. Our child is gone. Will the compensation bring him back to life? Money is not greater than a child.” According to the family, Avyan died on December 29.

Residents have claimed that 15 people died due to the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura over the last few days. The health department, however, has not confirmed this claim and said only four deaths have occurred. The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons. “The entire family prayed for Ayvan’s birth and made a sacred vow at Hussain Tekri Dargah. My prayers were answered, but I never imagined that the baby would leave us so soon,” she said in tears.

Krishna Sahu said the child was healthy and had put on five kgs.

“He played in his mother’s lap. One day, he suddenly started suffering from diarrhoea and, on a doctor’s advice, we started with medicines at home. His condition, however, worsened, and he was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” she said.

Due to insufficient breast milk, the infant was fed packaged milk and milk powder mixed with water from the municipal tap, she said.

Sahu alleged that the water was contaminated and proved fatal for the child. Anita Sen, a neighbour, said, “I have a month-old girl, a four-year-old and a 10-year-old in my house. Now the government should ensure that no mother is robbed of her child due to contaminated water.”