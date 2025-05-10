Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance: Sources

New Delhi: India's punitive measures against Pakistan including putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack will remain in place, government sources said on Saturday. The clarification came after India and Pakistan worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military actions, ending days of hostilities between their militaries.

India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 will remain effective, the sources said. Terrorism will not go unpunished and India's resolve on terrorism remains firm, the sources added. On the understanding between the two sides to end the hostilities, the sources said Pakistan called it a bilateral arrangement. US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the understanding between India and Pakistan and claimed credit for it. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social. "Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.