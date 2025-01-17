Indonesian Prez Prabowo Subianto will be R-Day chief guest: MEA

New Delhi: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has been invited as the chief guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

This marks Subianto’s first visit to India as president, scheduled from January 25 to 26.

The MEA highlighted that Indonesia, as a comprehensive strategic partner, plays a crucial role in India’s Act East Policy and its Indo-Pacific vision.

“At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India during January 25-26,” the MEA said, “President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations,” it said in a statement.

“India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia,” it said.

The MEA said the forthcoming visit of the Indonesian President will provide an opportunity for the leadership of the two countries to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic Day celebrations. Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron was the Republic Day chief guest while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi graced the occasion in 2023. There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

In 2019, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, while in 2018, leaders of all 10 ASEAN countries attended the celebrations. In 2017, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the chief guest at celebrations, while then French President Francois Hollande graced the occasion in 2016. In 2015, then US President Barack Obama watched the parade.

In 2014, then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was the chief guest at the celebrations, while Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck attended the parade in 2013. The heads of state and government who have attended the Republic Day celebrations include Nicolas Sarkozy, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, John Major, Mohammed Khatami and Jacques Chirac. The then British Prime Minister John Major had attended the celebrations in 1993, Nelson Mandela participated as then South African President in 1995 while South Korean President President Lee Myung Bak witnessed the parade in 2010. In 2008, Sarkozy participated in the celebrations as French President, while another French President Chirac graced the occasion in 1998.