Indo-US defence partnership continues to grow stronger: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Chandigarh: US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters on Monday and held discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front. Gor said the US-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. He said the joint efforts of the two countries are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. "US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front," the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Western Command headquarters is located in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability, the post on X said. Gor, in a post on X, said, "A great visit with @INDOPACOM Admiral Paparo and @westerncomd_IA. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The US-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar." Earlier on Sunday, Admiral Paparo said the India-US defence partnership has a unity of purpose to maintain peace through strength, even as he complimented the Indian military for displaying restraint during Operation Sindoor. The senior military commander, in an interaction with a small group of journalists in New Delhi, said India and the United States have convergence of interests and both sides are looking at further bolstering the defence and military ties, especially in the maritime domain. Admiral Paparo had asserted that the US-India defence relationship is on a "steeply-upward trajectory" and is set to expand further.