IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah to four Indian cities

New Delhi: IndiGo will operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on March 3 to bring back passengers stranded amid disruptions caused by the Middle East crisis, according to official sources.



The flights will connect Jeddah with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The civil aviation ministry said it is closely watching the evolving airspace situation and its impact on international operations. “IndiGo has planned 10 special relief operations from Jeddah to India on 3 March, 2026, subject to required approvals and prevailing airspace conditions,” the ministry said, adding that the airline is coordinating with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah to assist passengers. Airspace closures followed attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel beginning February 28, leading to widespread cancellations across the region. Jeddah is a key transit city in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said Indian airlines are adjusting schedules, resuming long-haul services through alternate routes, and repositioning aircraft and crew. The situation was reviewed at a meeting chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday. Airlines have been asked to keep passengers informed and follow rules on refunds, rescheduling, and assistance.