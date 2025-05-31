IndiGo gets extension to operate Turkish planes but asked to end pact in 3 months

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed IndiGo a final three-month extension on its damp lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines, pushing the deadline to August 31, 2025. The decision aims to avoid immediate disruption of flight services but comes with a firm directive that no further extensions will be considered.

This comes as India-Turkiye relations face strain following Turkiye’s recent statements supporting Pakistan and criticizing India’s cross-border strikes on terror camps earlier in May. In a separate but related move, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing concerns linked to “national security.”

The leased Boeing 777-300ER aircraft have been operating under a damp lease arrangement, serving IndiGo’s non-stop routes between Delhi, Mumbai, and Istanbul. The original lease was valid until May 31, 2025, and IndiGo had requested a six-month extension. However, the regulator declined to approve the full term sought.

“In order to avoid passenger inconvenience due to immediate flight disruption, IndiGo has been granted a one-time last and final extension of three months up to 31.08.2025 for these damp leased aircraft,” the DGCA said in an official statement. The regulator added that the extension was contingent upon the airline’s assurance to terminate the lease within the approved period.

“IndiGo requested for a further extension of the same for another six months, which was not agreed to,” the DGCA clarified.

Speaking earlier in the day, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the airline remains aligned with regulatory frameworks. “Flights between India and Turkiye are governed within the bilateral air service agreement. We are compliant today and we will continue to comply with any government regulations on those lines,” Elbers told PTI Videos.

The issue of leasing aircraft from Turkish Airlines has gained wider attention following rising diplomatic sensitivities. Some travel advisories circulating online have even urged Indian citizens to avoid travel to Turkiye.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the matter last week, stating that the ministry was in consultations with both IndiGo and relevant security agencies. “We are taking inputs from the airline and security bodies and will make a decision accordingly,” he noted.

While damp leases, which include crew services from the lessor, are not uncommon in the aviation sector, the current arrangement has come under scrutiny due to geopolitical factors. The DGCA’s latest move appears to strike a balance between operational continuity and broader national considerations.

With this extension, IndiGo is expected to realign its long-haul international operations without relying on Turkish carriers beyond August. The airline has not commented further on what alternative arrangements might replace the leased aircraft once the current agreement ends.with agency inputs