MillenniumPost
Home > Big Story > IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to engine failure
Big Story

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to engine failure

BY Agencies17 July 2025 1:47 AM IST
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to engine failure
X

Mumbai: A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source.

The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said.

The number of people on board could not be immediately known.

“Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure,” the source said.

Further details are awaited.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X