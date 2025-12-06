IndiGo chaos sends airfares soaring past Rs 80,000 on domestic routes

New Delhi: A wave of IndiGo flight cancellations across the country has pushed domestic airfares to steep highs, with passengers reporting unprecedented prices on key routes as they sought last-minute alternatives. The disruptions also caused significant crowding at major airports and forced many travellers to scramble for new bookings at sharply inflated rates.

Data from MakeMyTrip (MMT) showed that fares on several trunk routes departing from the national capital surged well beyond typical levels. Same-day non-stop flights on December 6 were priced at nearly double the fares listed for adjacent dates. According to the platform, the lowest available Delhi to Bengaluru fare had crossed Rs 40,000, while some tickets were listed above Rs 80,000.

Travel between Delhi and Mumbai showed a similar surge. Passengers booking for December 6 faced a minimum fare of Rs 36,107, with the highest-priced seats exceeding Rs 56,000. Return fares to Delhi ranged from Rs 23,000 to more than Rs 37,000. Flights from Delhi to Chennai also saw last-minute prices climb into the Rs 62,000 to Rs 82,000 range.

Northeastern routes were not spared. Delhi to Guwahati fares were listed between Rs 23,998 and Rs 35,015. The dramatic jump became even more apparent when compared with international fares. A Delhi to Dubai flight for the same date cost about Rs 25,855, while a Bengaluru to Dubai ticket hovered near Rs 15,000. Travel to Bangkok from Delhi was listed at roughly Rs 18,747, putting overseas trips lower than many domestic options.