IndiGo cancels over 650 flights on Sunday; ops slowly stabilise

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Aviation sector continued to grapple with large-scale disruptions on Sunday as IndiGo cancelled more than 650 flights, even as the airline reported gradual stabilisation of operations and processed over Rs 610 crore in ticket refunds for stranded travellers. The carrier, the country’s largest by market share, said it expects operations to return to normal by December 10.

IndiGo, which has been struggling with widespread delays and cancellations for six straight days, said its board-level Crisis Management Group is meeting frequently to review the situation. The group was constituted by InterGlobe Aviation, the airline’s parent company. In a statement, the airline noted that its directors are “doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers” and to ensure that refunds are delivered promptly.

The skies remained turbulent for passengers at major airports. Officials said at least 118 flights were cancelled in Delhi on Sunday and 121 in Mumbai. Across its network, IndiGo stated it would operate 1,650 of its 2,300 scheduled daily domestic and international services, leaving around 650 flights grounded for the day. Civil Aviation Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol said travellers have faced “mental harassment and distress” due to the disruptions and added that accountability will be fixed.

The ministry, which has introduced several steps such as capping airfares and directing IndiGo to speed up refunds, said air travel operations nationwide are stabilising rapidly.

Government data showed IndiGo’s operations rising from 706 flights on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday, with projections of up to 1,650 on Sunday.

The ministry also reported that the airline has delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers as of Saturday.

In a video message to employees, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said “step by step, we are getting back” and indicated that on-time performance could reach 75 per cent.

The carrier’s punctuality had plunged to 20.7 per cent on Saturday, according to official figures.

A senior airline official said that IndiGo will conduct a “root cause analysis” into the disruptions, adding that the airline has a sufficient number of pilots.

“Our pilot numbers are fine while we may not be having the luxury of a buffer,” the official said, rejecting speculation about a hiring freeze. Concerns have surfaced over whether inadequate crew planning during the rollout of new flight duty norms contributed to the severe delays.

According to the ministry, other domestic airlines are operating at full capacity, and IndiGo’s performance showed steady improvement through Sunday as schedules edged closer to routine levels.