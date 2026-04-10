Indigenous ‘Vimana’, ‘Operion’ to enable life-saving battlefield surgeries

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday introduced a set of indigenous robotic technologies aimed at strengthening emergency medical response for injured security personnel, particularly in combat zones. The systems, unveiled at the third SMRSC Global Robotic Surgery Conference at Bharat Mandapam, are designed to deliver life-saving surgical care in challenging and time-sensitive conditions.



Launched by Union Minister of State for Health Pratap Rao Jadhav, the initiatives include Project Vimana and Project Operion, both developed to address gaps in critical care delivery during emergencies. The minister said the innovations signal India’s growing capabilities in advanced medical technologies and reflect progress in domestic research and development.

Project Vimana, the central feature of the launch, focuses on reducing delays between injury and treatment, often referred to as the “golden hour.” Developed by SS Innovations International, the system is transported to forward areas using a heavy-lift autonomous drone. Once deployed, surgeons stationed at a remote command centre can conduct procedures using robotic controls.

According to Dr Sudhir Srivastava, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of SS Innovations International, the system is equipped with dual seven-degree-of-freedom robotic arms and specialised instruments. It allows surgeons to perform procedures such as haemorrhage control, chest decompression, removal of shrapnel, and wound repair from a distance. “This innovation represents a paradigm shift in emergency response, transforming how critical care can be delivered in high-risk, time-sensitive scenarios,” he said.

Complementing this is Project Operion, a mobile operating room platform designed for deployment across diverse environments, including hospitals, remote areas, and disaster zones. Built on a wheeled chassis with overhead-integrated robotic systems, the platform eliminates conventional spatial limitations by suspending surgical components from above.

Srivastava said the design enables 360-degree access for clinicians and allows real-time adjustments during procedures. The system also integrates telesurgery capabilities with low-latency connectivity, enabling expert surgeons to operate from distant locations. He noted that the platform can be used in defence settings, humanitarian missions, and rural healthcare delivery.

The company also showcased SSI Avtara, a humanoid robotic system intended to support operations across sectors such as healthcare, logistics, disaster response, and industry.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Technology Officer Rama Krishna Reddy said the technologies could be supplied to the armed forces within a short timeframe once regulatory approvals are secured. Srivastava added that advancements in robotic systems are expected to make such surgeries more affordable for patients over time.

The launch highlights efforts to integrate robotics into emergency medicine, with a focus on improving access and reducing response times in critical situations.