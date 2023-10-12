India's voice getting stronger in a world surrounded by challenges: PM Modi

Pithoragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India's voice is getting stronger in a world surrounded by challenges and asserted that the country's power was acknowledged internationally during the G20 Summit.



Addressing a public rally here, the prime minister said his government has taken decisions on issues pending for 30 to 40 years, like the women's reservation bill.

He referred to India's successful Chandrayaan-3 mission, saying it reached that part of the moon where no other country could. The strength of India is being acknowledged globally and it was evident during the G20 summit held in Delhi, Modi said.

"There was a time when a mood of despair gripped the nation. Everyone prayed and wondered when the country would be pulled out of the dark shadows of scams of thousands of crores of rupees.

"But now, when the world is surrounded by challenges India's voice is getting stronger. Don't you feel good when India shows the world the way?" the prime minister said.

He said the change has not been brought about by Modi but by the people of India who gave him a chance for a second time to serve them. "The entire credit for it goes to the 140 crore people of the country," Modi said.

The prime minister said that when he shakes hands with dignitaries from around the world he also looks into their eyes. "When they look at me they do not see me but the 140 crore people of the country in me," he said.

The prime minister said that 13.50 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last five years alone. It shows that India can overcome poverty, he said.

Addressing the people of Uttarakhand as "dear family members", Modi said he has personal bond and memory attached to every inch of the land and expressed his gratitude to the people for giving him such a warm welcome.

"The people of Uttarakhand take me as a family member. They share their joys with me like the birth of a child or a daughter doing well in her studies through letters. I am really blessed to enjoy such an intimacy with them," PM Modi said.

Describing Uttarakhand as the land of spirituality and valour, the prime minister posed faith in the unique ability of its people and said the decade belongs to them. "I had said it first from the land of Baba Kedar (Kedarnath). Today I am returning from the feet of Adi Kailash and I reiterate my faith in the unique ability of its people," he said.

Accusing the previous governments of ignoring the development of border areas, the prime minister said, "Development of border villages, which we consider as our first villages, is our priority."

Lack of development had led to migration from Uttarakhand's villages with many of them completely deserted. With the change in circumstances, people are gradually returning to their homes, Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of multiple development projects in Uttarakhand worth nearly Rs 4,200 crore. He said the projects will steer the Kumaon region on the path of development.

Uttarakhand is going to benefit immensely from the paradigm shift in the attitude towards the development of border areas.

The number of pilgrims arriving for Char Dham yatra this year is nearing 50 lakh, breaking all records, Modi said.

"Major reconstruction projects have been undertaken in Badrinath and Kedarnath. The ropeway link between Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib is going to benefit the physically challenged people. I want Manaskhand also to prosper and grow like Kedarkhand."

He asked people to prepare themselves to receive many pilgrims and tourists in the near future.