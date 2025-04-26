India’s space visionary K Kasturirangan passes away

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Kasturirangan, who led India’s space agency for nearly a decade, died on Friday at his residence in Bengaluru, officials confirmed. He was 84.

Family sources said Kasturirangan had been suffering from age-related ailments for several months. He is survived by two sons.

“He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27,” officials stated.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on social media platform X: “Saddened to learn that Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan is no more. As head of ISRO, he played a stellar role in the evolution of India’s space programme.” The President also noted his significant contribution to drafting the National Education Policy (NEP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Kasturirangan as a “towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey” whose visionary leadership will always be remembered. “His leadership also witnessed ambitious satellite launches and focused on innovation,” Modi wrote on X.

“India will always be grateful to Dr Kasturirangan for his efforts during the drafting of the NEP and in ensuring that learning in India became more holistic and forward-looking,” the Prime Minister added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called the death “shocking” and praised Kasturirangan’s contributions to space technology. “Dr Kasturirangan’s long-standing service as Chairman of India’s proud ISRO and Director of the Centre’s Space Council has made India internationally recognised in the field of space science,” he noted.

Kasturirangan guided the Indian space programme for over nine years as ISRO chief, head of the Space Commission, and secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Space before retiring on August 27, 2003.

His technical accomplishments include serving as project director for India’s first two experimental earth observation satellites, BHASKARA-I and II. He also directed the development of India’s first operational remote-sensing satellite, IRS-1A.

The government recognised his contributions with three prestigious civilian awards: Padma Shri (1982), Padma Bhushan (1992), and Padma Vibhushan (2000). Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda called him “an eminent scientist, science administrator and educationist” whose contributions “will be remembered for long.” Beyond his space career, Kasturirangan chaired the drafting committee for India’s new National Education Policy. He also served as chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. From 2003 to 2009, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha, India’s upper house of parliament. During the United Progressive Alliance government, he served as a Planning Commission member from 2009 to 2014.

Born on October 24, 1940, in Ernakulam, Kerala, Kasturirangan’s family later settled in Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother came from a Palakkad Iyer family.

His passing marks the end of a career that significantly advanced both India’s space capabilities and its educational framework, leaving behind a legacy of scientific excellence and public service.