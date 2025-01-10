India’s ranking drops to 85th in Henley Passport Index

New Delhi: India’s global passport ranking has declined by five positions to 85th place in 2025, according to the latest Henley Passport Index, while Singapore maintained its top position for the second consecutive year. The index, which evaluates passport strength based on International Air Transport Authority (IATA) data, encompasses 199 passports and 227 travel destinations.

The decline marks a significant shift for India, which held the 80th position in 2024. Historical data reveals that India’s passport power has fluctuated considerably over the past two decades, reaching its peak at 71st position in 2006 and its lowest at 90th in 2021. Neighbouring countries Pakistan and Bangladesh ranked 103rd and 100th respectively, both also showing declining India’s ranking...

Trends from their 2024 positions. The index highlighted notable changes among major global powers. The United States experienced a substantial decline, dropping from 7th place in 2024 to 9th in 2025, marking one of the most significant decreases in the past decade after Venezuela. Conversely, China showed remarkable improvement, climbing to 60th position from its previous 62nd rank, continuing its ascent from 94th place in 2015. Japan, which held the top position from 2018-2023 and shared it with Singapore in 2024, now ranks second. The United Kingdom, which led the index in 2015, has dropped to fifth place. The Henley Passport Index, established 19 years ago, remains the primary reference tool for assessing global mobility and passport strength, offering insights into changing patterns of international travel access and global power dynamics.