India’s military evolution: From Op Vijay to Op Sindoor and strategic modernisation

Kargil, Ladakh: As the country solemnly celebrated the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday, a close analysis of India’s defence strategy in the past, present, and future assumes clear colour. At the same time, taking pride in the glorious tops of Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875 in Operation Vijay (1999) to the precision strikes of Operation Sindoor (May 2025) of the modern era, India’s Armed Forces stand reformed — robust, dynamic, and technologically progressive.

Launched in May 1999, Operation Vijay saw the Indian Army deploy under harsh winter conditions to drive out infiltrators from strategic heights—Tololing, Tiger Hill, and Point 4875—along the Line of Control in Kargil. Through coordinated efforts by infantry, artillery, and the Air Force, the Army recaptured every hostile ground. Despite heavy losses, the triumph was complete: India ensured that no ground was lost, sending a strong message about its territorial sovereignty.

During the nights of 6–7 May, the Indian armed forces carried out Operation Sindoor—a measured attack on nine terror hideouts in Pakistan and PoJK, killing more than 100 terrorists, without causing any civilian casualties. The Indian Air Force breached hostile air defences using loitering weapons, jamming methodology, and precision assets. The procedure allegedly took only 23 minutes, putting Pakistan’s air capabilities back by as much as five years.

Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday, during the Kargil Vijay Diwas ceremony at Dras War Memorial, called Sindoor “a decisive and surgical response” to the Pahalgam strike, “Operation Sindoor was not a reaction… it was a stern message to Pakistan—those who aid terrorism will not be spared.” He further said, “The Indian Army killed seven high-value terror targets with zero collateral damage...”. India obtained a decisive triumph by attacking terror infrastructure and discrediting Pakistan’s aggressive intentions.

Recalling the larger impact, he added, “Operation Sindoor was not merely a military reaction, it was a demonstration of India’s strength, determination and self‑confidence… We busted nine terrorist camps without causing civilian casualties.”

Even earlier, when he visited Longewala and the Akhnoor sector, Gen Dwivedi praised the “unparalleled coordination” among the Army, IAF, and BSF under the harsh desert landscape, hailing troops’ bravery and perseverance in defending national sovereignty .

Of late, the Indian Army is implementing transformational reforms based on five strategic pillars: technology absorption, structural reform, development of human resources, tri‑service integration, and outcome‑driven performance metrics. During Army Day this year, he underlined a Rs 8,000 crore acquisition of 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS), in addition to K9 Vajra self‑propelled guns and inducting the FRCV (Field Reconnaissance and Combat Vehicle) project, stating that arming troops with indigenous, state‑of‑the‑art platforms was non‑negotiable.

He also sketched the structural redesign: creation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs), to be deployable by 2025, and recasting existing brigades into ‘Rudra’ All‑Arms formations and ‘Bhairav’ Light Commando Battalions—designed for rapid, targeted, high‑altitude operations against contemporary threats.

Additionally, Gen Dwivedi enhanced capabilities in communications and electronic warfare through programs such as STEAG—charged with embracing AI, quantum, 5G/6G, blockchain and software‑defined radios throughout the force .

Speaking on transformation, he said, “This is a moment of sheer pride… it is important that we keep arming our soldiers with cutting-edge weapons and technology… we dream of being Atmanirbhar (self reliance).”

In June 2025, Gen Dwivedi organised the Chiefs’ Chintan—a summit of retired Army chiefs—to discuss Operation Sindoor, exchange views on tri-service synergy, and frame strategic reform for the future. He stressed the need to mine institutional experience to further India’s 2047 readiness plan.

From Operation Vijay, which regained lost heights through sheer gallantry, to Operation Sindoor, which showcased precision, restraint, and strategic deterrence—the Indian Armed Forces have undergone immense change under the guidance of Gen Upendra Dwivedi. With continuous structural and technological modernisation, India’s military is setting itself up for the intricate spectrum of future conflict, based on self-reliance and joint force integration.

As the Chief of Army Staff declared: “Any power that tries to challenge India’s unity, integrity, and sovereignty… will be given a befitting reply. This is the new normal of India.”