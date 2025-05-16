“India’s fight against terrorism is now part of national defence doctrine”: Rajnath Singh at Bhuj Air Force Station

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the air warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday said “India’s fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security, it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, and we will root out this hybrid & proxy warfare.” He asserted that the current ceasefire means that India has kept Pakistan on probation on the basis of its behavior. If the behavior improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given, he said. The Defence Minister made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not yet over. “Our actions were just a trailer, we will show the full picture, if need be. ‘Attacking and eliminating terrorism’ is the new normal of New India,” he said. Stating that Pakistan has again started to rebuild its terror infrastructure destroyed by India, Singh called upon the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its one-billion-dollar assistance to Islamabad and refrain from providing any support in future as well. “Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around Rs 14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist. The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Muridke and Bahawalpur.

The Defence Minister also said that a large part of the loan that the IMF had given Pakistan would be used to fund terror infrstructure. “Certainly, a large part of IMF’s one billion dollars assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure. Will this not be considered indirect funding by IMF, an international organisation? Any financial assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror funding. The funds India gives to IMF should not be used, directly or indirectly, to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country,” he said. He commended the effective role played by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Operation Sindoor. Lauding the air warriors for eliminating the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in just 23 minutes, he said “when missiles were dropped inside the enemy territory, the world heard the echoes of India’s valour and might”. He added that IAF spearheaded this campaign against terrorism, and during the operation, it not only dominated the enemy, but decimated them. Singh highlighted that India’s fighter aircraft are capable of striking every corner of Pakistan without crossing the border. “The world has witnessed how IAF destroyed terror camps and later Pakistan’s airbases. IAF gave the proof that India’s war policy and technology have changed. They conveyed the message of New India that we are not just dependent on weapons and platforms imported from aboard, but Made in India equipment have become a part of our military power. The weapons manufactured in India are also impenetrable,” he said. He further added that Pakistan has itself accepted the power of the ‘BrahMos’ missile. This Made in India missile showed Pakistan the light of day in the darkness of night, he said, also lauding India’s air defence system, in which Akash and other radar systems made by DRDO have played a tremendous role.

On his interaction with the brave Indian Army soldiers at Badami Bagh Cantt in Srinagar On Thursday, and the air warriors &and soldiers in Bhuj today, He stated that he is, once again, convinced that India’s borders are completely safe. “I’ve witnessed the highest level of enthusiasm and patriotism among the soldiers on both the fronts. What our forces did during Operation Sindoor has filled the country with pride,” he said. The Defence Minister stated that Bhuj has been witness to India’s victory over Pakistan in 1965, 1971 and now. He termed Bhuj as a land of patriotism where soldiers stand tall with an unshakable resolve to protect national interests. He expressed gratitude to the air warriors and other brave soldiers of the Armed Forces and BSF for their service to the motherland. Reiterating the Government’s commitment to continuously equip the Armed Forces with latest weapons/platforms and modern infrastructure, Rajnath Singh stated a strong nation respects its military and provides it with resources, technology and every support. He highlighted that, earlier, India was heavily dependent on imports, but today it is indigenously manufacturing equipment such as artillery systems, radar systems, missile shields, drones and counter drones. “We are becoming exporters from importers; and this is just the beginning,” he said. Singh stated that the people of India, the Government, the Armed Forces and other security agencies displayed unity and understanding in this fight against terrorism, with every citizen participating like a soldier. He stated that the Government and the people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its forces at every step, expressing confidence that “Together, we will completely eradicate terrorism from the region, and no one dares to cast an evil eye on the sovereignty of the nation”. Singh began his address by paying homage to the innocent lives lost in Pahalgam and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. He wished a speedy recovery to the injured soldiers. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and other senior IAF officials were present on the occasion.