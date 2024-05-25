India's elections, not Pakistan's concern: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently out on bail for election campaign purposes, has issued a strong response to a tweet by a Pakistani leader on the 'X' social networking platform. Kejriwal, accompanied by his family, cast his vote today in the national capital and later shared a photo on X.



"My family and I voted today, except for my ailing mother. I cast my vote against inflation and unemployment," Kejriwal stated in his post.

Quoting Kejriwal's message, Pakistani leader Fawad Hussain Chaudhry expressed hopes for peace and harmony to overcome hate and extremism.

In response, the Delhi CM emphasized Pakistan's internal issues, suggesting that they focus on addressing their country's challenges instead of meddling in India's affairs. "We are perfectly capable of resolving our problems. Pakistan's situation is precarious; they should concentrate on their issues," Kejriwal retorted.

He further underscored that India wouldn't tolerate interference in its electoral processes, particularly from nations involved in sponsoring terrorism.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a jibe, suggesting Kejriwal enjoys substantial support from Pakistan, echoing similar accusations made against Rahul Gandhi.

Voting is currently underway in various states, including Bihar, Bengal, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The election results will be announced on June 4 after the final phase concludes on June 1.