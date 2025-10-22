‘India’s Diwali sales hit record Rs 6.05L cr’

New Delhi: India’s Diwali sales soared to an unprecedented Rs 6.05 lakh crore this year, driven by strong consumer sentiment and recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT). The total includes Rs 5.40 lakh crore in goods and Rs 65,000 crore in services.

The figures, based on a nationwide survey across 60 major distribution centres—including state capitals and Tier 2 and 3 cities—mark a sharp rise from last year’s Rs 4.25 lakh crore festive turnover.

Traditional retail remained the dominant force in this festive boom. CAIT reported that non-corporate and brick-and-mortar markets accounted for 85 per cent of total sales, signalling a strong revival for India’s small traders and physical markets.

Sector-wise, grocery and FMCG led the list with 12 per cent of total sales, followed by gold and jewellery at 10 per cent, electronics and electricals at 8 per cent, consumer durables and ready-made garments at 7 per cent each, and gift items also at 7 per cent. Home décor, furnishings, and furniture each made up 5 per cent, while sweets, namkeen, textiles, fabrics, pooja articles, fruits, and dry fruits together contributed smaller shares.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said the services sector added Rs 65,000 crore to the overall trade through industries such as packaging, hospitality, travel, event management, cab services, and logistics.

The report noted that 72 per cent of traders credited reduced GST rates on key consumer goods — including garments, footwear, confectionery, and home décor — for driving higher volumes. Consumers, in turn, cited price stability as a key factor encouraging festive spending.

According to CAIT, the season generated 50 lakh temporary jobs across logistics, packaging, and retail. Rural and semi-urban regions contributed 28 per cent of the trade, reflecting expanding economic participation beyond metropolitan markets. The report also projected continued demand through the winter and upcoming wedding season.