India's diverse cultural heritage, military might on display at 76th Republic-Day parade

New Delhi: India's rich cultural diversity, military prowess, economic progress and the strides it has taken in sectors, such as science and technology, were on full display at the 76th Republic-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path on Sunday, in the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

President Droupadi Murmu led the celebrations as she arrived at Kartavya Path in a horse-driven buggy, a tradition that was revived last year, along with Subianto, the chief guest at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats, senior officials and a large crowd that had gathered on a sunny winter morning witnessed the impressive show that also included a gravity-defying fly-past by helicopters and fighter aircraft.

Subianto was the fourth Indonesian president to attend India's Republic-Day celebrations. Sukarno, the first president of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic-Day celebrations in 1950.

In a first-of-its-kind display, more than 5,000 folk and tribal artistes showcased 45 dance forms from various parts of the country, covering the entire Kartavya Path, to ensure that all guests had the same viewing experience.

The 11-minute cultural performance, titled "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam", was curated by the Sangeet Natak Academy.

The choreographed artistic presentation was brought alive through the rich and colourful legacy of the country's tribal and folk forms as a tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda.

From wooden toys to the Maha Kumbh -- sixteen tableaux from across states and Union territories and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations rolled down the ceremonial boulevard, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions of the country.

India also displayed some of the cutting-edge defence platforms, including BrahMos, Pinaka and Akash, with the Army's battle surveillance system "Sanjay" and the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) surface-to-surface tactical missile "Pralay" registering their presence in the ceremonial parade for the first time.

T-90 "Bhishma" tanks Sarath (infantry carrying vehicle BMP-II), short-span bridging system 10m, the Nag missile system, multi-barrel rocket-launcher system "Agnibaan" and "Bajrang" (light specialist vehicle) also found a place of pride in the parade.

Based on the theme of "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas", the country also displayed a symbolic confluence of "virasat" (legacy) and "vikas" (development) on Kartavya Path as it celebrated 75 years of the enactment of the Constitution.

The Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Earlier, Modi offered tributes to the country's martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The prime minister chose a red and yellow striped "safa" for his Republic-Day look, pairing it with a brown bandhgala jacket and pocket square.

The ceremonial parade was heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing "Sare Jahan Se Achha" on musical instruments representing different parts of the country.

Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, was the parade commander, with Chief of Staff of the Delhi Area Major General Sumit Mehta as the second-in-command.

In a first, a tri-services tableau depicting India's increasing focus on enhancing synergy among its armed forces rolled down the majestic Kartavya Path during the Republic-Day parade.

The tableau displayed a battlefield scenario, demonstrating a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

Two Param Vir Chakra awardees -- Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav (retired) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (retired), both Kargil war heroes -- and Ashok Chakra awardee Lieutenant Colonel Jas Ram Singh (retired) were part of the parade.

Finishing the ceremonial line-up was Captain Ashish Rana, who led a contingent of "The Dare Devils" from the Corps of Signals, with Captain Dimple Singh Bhati as the second-in-line. The contingent performed breathtaking stunts on motorcycles, leaving the viewers in awe.