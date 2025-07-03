India's concerns shared with US Senator who proposed 500% tariff on Russian oil buyers: Jaishankar

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar suggested that India has shared its concerns with US Senator Lindsey Graham over his bill proposing a 500 per cent tariff on nations buying oil from Russia.

"I think our concerns and our interests in energy security have been made conversant to him," Jaishankar said while replying to a media query in Washington DC on Wednesday.

A legislation proposed by Graham calls for imposing 500 per cent tariffs on nations buying oil from Russia if Moscow refuses to participate in peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy and officials have been in touch with Graham over the issue while adding that "we'll then have to cross that bridge when we come to it, if we come to it.”

Jaishankar added that any development happening in the US Congress is of interest to India “if it impacts our interest or could impact our interest”.

Hectic parleys are underway between officials of India and the US in Washington on the proposed interim trade agreement between the two countries.

While India is seeking greater market access for its labour-intensive goods, the US wants duty concessions for its agricultural products.

The Indian team, headed by special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal, is in Washington for negotiations.