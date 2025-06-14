MillenniumPost
India's concerns legitimate, can play role in de-escalating Israel-Iran tensions: Israeli envoy
India's concerns legitimate, can play role in de-escalating Israel-Iran tensions: Israeli envoy

BY MPost14 Jun 2025 10:15 AM IST
New Delhi: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Saturday expressed optimism about India’s potential to mediate in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran following a telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has avenues for dialogue with both sides. It can indeed play a role. We are happy to have this sincere dialogue with India, which is a very good friend... We listen carefully to your concerns. I think they are legitimate," Azar said in an interview.

