India's concerns legitimate, can play role in de-escalating Israel-Iran tensions: Israeli envoy

New Delhi: Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Saturday expressed optimism about India’s potential to mediate in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran following a telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has avenues for dialogue with both sides. It can indeed play a role. We are happy to have this sincere dialogue with India, which is a very good friend... We listen carefully to your concerns. I think they are legitimate," Azar said in an interview.