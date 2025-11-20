India's Bhupender Yadav meets Chinese Spl Envoy, Cuban Minister on COP sidelines; discusses climate

Belem (Brazil): India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin and discussed various issues related to the ongoing UN COP30 Summit in Brazil. Yadav also met his Cuban counterpart C Armando Rodriguez Batista and discussed subjects related to potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy. The meetings took place on Wednesday on the margins of the COP30 Summit here. "Met with Mr Liu Zhenmin, Special Envoy for Climate Change, China, on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today. Our discussions involved matters related to co-ordination between LMDC (Like-Minded Developing) countries in the ongoing developments in COP30, with particular focus on maintaining the integrity of the Paris Agreement," Yadav said in a post on X. About his meeting with Cuba's Minister of Science, Technology and Environment, he said their discussions focused on potential collaboration in the area of renewable energy.

"Cuba as a member of LMDC is also a signatory of CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) and ISA (International Solar Alliance) where India provides technical expertise through ISA for solar project development and implementation in Cuba. We held talks on furthering collaboration through these platforms," Yadav said. Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The COP30 summit is taking place in the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21.