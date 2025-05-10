India’s air defence dominates, blocks swarm of Pakistani drones targeting cities from J&K to Guj

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: In a continuation of the build-up of cross-border tensions, India and Pakistan clashed with drones and artillery fire on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border late on Friday evening, in what officials call one of the most serious border battles in recent years. A swarm of drones from Pakistan was spotted in 26 places — from Baramulla in the north to Bhuj in the south — prompting a high-alert alert from Indian security forces.

The Indian Army confirmed that major locations targeted or monitored by drones include Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Lalgarh Jatta, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bhuj, Kuarbet, and Lakhi Nala. The Indian Armed Forces are on high alert and using both hard-kill and soft-kill counter-drone systems to identify, track, and neutralise aerial threats.

Of the targeted areas, Ferozpur was hit by a direct drone attack on a residential area, leaving serious injuries to members of a local family. The injured were immediately treated, and the locality was sanitised by security forces.

India’s advanced defence strategy, managed under the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), deployed long-range surface-to-air missiles, mobile jamming vehicles, Igla MANPADS, and counter-UAV systems. In exposed areas such as Jammu, Samba, Akhnoor, and Pathankot, the Army used L-70 anti-aircraft guns, ZU-23mm guns, and Schilka systems.

Defence personnel said that drones were also intercepted near Srinagar airport and Awantipora air base late Friday. “We are fully equipped to deal with any incoming aerial threat,” officials said, noting that surveillance systems were on high alert.

Several blasts were reported in Barmer and Pokhran, while sirens and loud explosions were heard in parts of south Kashmir and the Jammu region. Residents in border areas have been asked to remain indoors. “All precautionary instructions must be followed closely,” said an official, adding that announcements were made through mosque loudspeakers in Srinagar advising residents to switch off lights.

Security agencies confirmed that drones were engaged near Udhampur and Nagrota as well. “Our forces are monitoring all movements in the region with heightened vigilance,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling was reported along the International Border in Suchetgarh and Ramgarh sectors of Jammu and Samba districts. The situation remains tense, with border security forces actively responding to multiple threats.

These latest incidents follow an earlier attempt by Pakistan’s military to use drones and missiles against Indian military positions, which Indian forces intercepted successfully.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, “Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am.”

He said in another post, “It’s my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don’t spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together.”

On Thursday evening, Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu airport, defence sources said.

The Defence Ministry confirmed that Pakistan launched an unprecedented offensive on Thursday evening, deploying between 300 and 400 drones across 36 locations spanning from Leh in Ladakh to Sir Creek in Gujarat.

India’s armed forces swiftly retaliated, employing a combination of kinetic and non-kinetic means to neutralise the aerial threats. According to defence sources, Indian air defence systems successfully shot down 50 drones while neutralising 28 others using soft-kill technologies. The situation grew even more critical when an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) targeted Bathinda military station. Indian forces intercepted and destroyed the drone before it could strike, officials confirmed.

As tensions rose, Pakistan escalated its operations, launching further drone and artillery strikes along the LoC. Multiple regions in Jammu and Kashmir — including Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udhampur — came under heavy shelling, causing casualties on both sides.

The Defence Ministry issued a formal statement on Friday, describing the series of events as “multiple violations of Indian airspace along the entire western border”. The ministry reported that Pakistan’s objective appeared to be targeting key military infrastructure. According to officials, heavy-caliber weapons and drone systems were used in the assault, with India’s air defence mechanisms fully activated in response.

What has further raised international concern is Pakistan’s decision to keep its civil airspace operational during the assault. Indian officials warned that the ongoing military operations near civilian air routes, especially between Karachi and Lahore, posed serious risks to commercial airliners.

At a press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi shared screenshots from Flightradar24, showing civil air traffic continuing in Pakistani airspace even as Indian skies had been cleared of civilian flights for safety reasons.

“Among the civilian aircraft still operational during high alert, we identified an Airbus A320 operated by Flynas Aviation, which flew from Dammam and landed in Lahore late last night,” Singh stated. “Despite the grave provocation, the Indian Air Force demonstrated remarkable restraint to ensure no harm came to international civil aviation.”

The Indian Army’s air defence units were also mobilised, particularly in sensitive zones like Udhampur, Jammu, Akhnoor, Samba, Nagrota, and Pathankot. Army forces employed L-70 anti-aircraft guns, ZU-23mm cannons, and Schilka systems, among others, showcasing the country’s integrated readiness against modern aerial threats. Forensic examination of the downed drones suggested they included Turkish-made ASISGUARD SONGAR models, according to initial assessments.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during the media briefing on Friday, condemned Pakistan’s “unprovoked aggression”. He noted that the attacks had not only targeted military infrastructure but also endangered Indian cities and civilian areas. Misri accused Pakistan of using civilian aircraft as shields and of deliberately keeping its civil airspace open to complicate India’s defensive operations.

Meanwhile, India’s diplomatic machinery has been actively engaged. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with several international leaders, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, and Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide. According to Misri, these engagements focused on briefing global partners about India’s counter-terrorism stance and gathering international support against Pakistan’s destabilising actions.

“The minister appreciated the US’s commitment to combating terrorism and reiterated India’s determination to prevent further escalation,” Misri concluded.

As the situation remains fluid, analysts warn of further escalation, especially as both nations are now deploying advanced unmanned systems and integrated air defence technologies in active combat. The coming days may prove critical in determining whether the region pulls back from the brink — or slips into a deeper, more dangerous conflict.