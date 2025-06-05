Indians missing in Iran rescued; Iranian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the recovery

Hoshiarpur: The families of three Punjabi men who went missing in Iran last month are breathing a cautious sigh of relief after confirmation that the trio has been rescued and is now in the care of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Among them is 23-year-old Amritpal Singh from Bhagowal village in Hoshiarpur, whose family received a phone call on Tuesday evening from a person identifying himself as Amritpal. “He said he had been freed from the kidnappers’ custody,” said his cousin Yudhveer Singh. “But his voice was weak, and he sounded under stress. We couldn’t be entirely sure it was really him.”

The family, currently staying at a relative’s house in Bure Jattan, refrained from immediate celebration. “Until we see him and hear from him directly through a video call, we cannot say he is truly safe,” Yudhveer added. “Only then will we distribute sweets.”

Amritpal, along with Husanpreet Singh from Dhuri in Sangrur and Jaspal Singh from Langroya in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, had left India on May 1. Their families alleged that local travel agents had promised them jobs in Australia and arranged travel via Iran. Upon arrival in Tehran, however, they were allegedly kidnapped.

The Indian Embassy in Tehran confirmed on Tuesday that the three men had been rescued during a police operation in Varamin, south of Tehran. “The 3 kidnapped Indian citizens have been safely rescued and are now under the care of the Embassy of India, which is facilitating their early repatriation,” the embassy posted on social media platform X.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs also acknowledged the development, thanking Iranian authorities for their assistance. “We sincerely thank the Government of Iran for their swift and effective efforts in securing their release,” the embassy said in its statement. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi confirmed the report, stating that the missing Indians were located and freed by Tehran police. Iranian news agency Tasnim also reported that the release was part of a police operation against hostage takers in the region. For the families back in Punjab, the news brought both hope and lingering anxiety. “We have waited for weeks in fear. When we got those video calls showing them beaten and tied up, it shattered us,” said Amritpal’s mother Gurdeep Kaur. “We just want him back home now.”

According to Gurdeep, the family paid Rs 18 lakh to two travel agents — Dheeraj Atwal and Kamal Atwal from Piplanwala — who had promised a work visa and job placement in Australia. She said the agents kept postponing the travel plans and eventually sent the youth through Iran, stating it was a temporary stopover.

Shortly after their arrival in Tehran, the families began receiving disturbing video calls from unknown numbers. The footage showed the three youths tied up in a confined room with visible injuries. The alleged kidnappers initially demanded Rs 1 crore, later increasing it to Rs 1.5 crore, before reducing it to Rs 54 lakh when the families said they couldn’t arrange the ransom.

Despite the pressure, the families did not make any payments and reached out to authorities in both India and Iran. The Punjab Police registered cases against the two agents under charges related to human trafficking, cheating, and conspiracy. Both suspects are currently absconding, with their residences and offices locked.

As arrangements are made for the men’s return to India, the families are urging Indian and Iranian authorities to expedite the process. “We just want to see our boys safe and home. Until that happens, we cannot rest easy,” said a relative of Husanpreet Singh.

The embassy is currently facilitating their repatriation, though no date has yet been announced for their return.