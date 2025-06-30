Indian woman missing in US days after arrival for arranged marriage

Washington: New Jersey police are investigating the disappearance of a 24-year-old Indian woman, Simran Simran, who vanished just days after arriving in the United States. Authorities said she landed in the US on June 20 for an arranged marriage.

Surveillance footage captured Simran on Wednesday checking her phone and scanning the area, suggesting she may have been waiting for someone. “She did not appear distressed in the video,” said a police spokesperson.

Local law enforcement shared that Simran is 5’4”, weighs approximately 68 kilograms, and has a small scar on her forehead. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a white T-shirt, black flip-flops, and diamond earrings.Officials added that Simran does not speak English and has no known family in the US. “We’ve tried multiple times to reach her relatives in India but haven’t received any response,” the spokesperson said.

The investigation has also opened questions about her true intentions for visiting the country. According to reports cited by The New York Post, police are exploring whether she may have used the marriage arrangement as a pretext to travel.

In a similar incident earlier this year, Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian student, disappeared during a vacation in the Dominican Republic.