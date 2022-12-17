Indian Railways Take Strict Action Against Contractor For Overcharging A Passenger For Water Bottle

After a complaint for overcharging was lodged against a catering contractor the Ambala Railway division has imposed strict action against the contractor this happened, a day after a train passenger complained that the packaged drinking water was being charged ₹ 5 more than the MRP.

Shivam Bhatt was travelling on 12232 Lucknow SF Express from Chandigarh to Shahjahanpur. The passenger took to Twitter to share that he was paying extra for packaged drinking water. The video showed, a man named Dinesh selling the water bottle at ₹ 20 despite the MRP being ₹ 15. On being questioned by Mr Bhatt, Dinesh says that there is no pantry in the train.

Mr Bhatt wrote on December 15, "No matter how much we complain, how much we confront them but nothing will improve, bcz @RailMinIndia never takes solid action against the root cause of this loot. This happened last night in train 12232 under @drm_umb jurisdiction. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwayNorthern @GM_NRly."





He also tweeted that, "The vendor kept saying that train 12232 doesn't have a pantry car or any manager. So, anyone can board the train and sell the Rail Neer at any price?"

The, Northern Railways almost immediately responded to Mr Bhatt and said that the vendor was being apprehended and "the matter has been escalated to IRCTC to initiate penal action against the license of Train Side Vending of train number 12232/12231."

They also added that strict action is being taken against the unauthorized vendors under Railway Act. "Further, a specific 15 day special drive has been launched for concerted action against this menace in coordination with Commercial Department," they continued.

Divisional Railway Manager Ambala also made a comment about the incident on social media, "CTIs, CMIs and ticket checking staff has been sensitized to curb the menace of unauthorized vending and overcharging. An intensive drive against this menace is also being conducted in association with RPF under advice of Competent Authority."