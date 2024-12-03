Indian Railways embarks on massive recruitment drive, over 2 crore candidates apply

New Delhi: Indian Railways has initiated a significant recruitment drive to fill numerous vacancies, with over 2 crore candidates applying for various positions. The recruitment process, which commenced on November 25, this year, will continue until December 29. The subsequent phases are scheduled to begin in March 2025.

To ensure a transparent and smooth examination process, Indian Railways has sought the cooperation of respective State Governments. The Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) are being conducted with the support of State Governments, with a senior state officer nominated as a Nodal Officer to coordinate with the Chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board. This coordination aims to facilitate the smooth execution of the massive recruitment drive.

Additionally, to ensure the authenticity of candidates, Aadhaar-based identification verification has been implemented for all eligible candidates. Over the past decade, Indian Railways has significantly increased its employment rate. Between 2014 and 2024, the railways recruited approximately 5 lakh employees, marking a 25 per cent increase compared to the previous decade (2004-2014), during which only 4 lakh employees were recruited. This increase underscores the railways’ commitment to providing more employment opportunities. For the first time in its history, Indian Railways has published an employment calendar, ensuring that all vacancy notifications are issued as per schedule. The calendar outlines the dates for Computer-Based Test Exams for various posts, including Assistant Loco Pilots, RPF/Sub-Inspectors, Technicians, and Junior Engineers. The recruitment examination for Assistant Loco Pilots was conducted over five days across the country. The railway administration has urged eligible candidates to remain vigilant against job rackets, brokers, and middlemen.

Further, candidates are advised not to fall into any traps and to rely only on official communication channels for updates and information regarding the recruitment process.