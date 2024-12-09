Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad elevated to Cardinal by Pope Francis

Thiruvananthapuram: In a momentous ceremony at St Peter’s Basilica on Saturday, 51-year-old Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis. The grand consistory witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony, attended by clergy, dignitaries, and the faithful from around the world, commenced at 8:30 pm (IST) with a solemn procession of the cardinal-designates to the altar of St Peter’s Basilica. Pope Francis presided over the event, presenting each new cardinal with the distinctive red cap, or ‘biretta,’ the cardinal’s ring, and an official certificate amid prayers and blessings.

Hailing from the Archdiocese of Changanassery in Kerala, Cardinal Koovakad’s elevation marks a significant milestone for the Syro-Malabar Church and the Indian Christian community. His appointment increases the number of Indian cardinals to six, further solidifying the country’s representation in the Vatican.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the historic elevation, expressing pride in the achievement. “It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad has been created a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis,” he posted on the social media platform X. Modi also highlighted that a delegation led by Union Minister George Kurian was sent to represent India at the ceremony.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended congratulations, calling the elevation a “recognition for the Christian community in India, particularly Kerala.”

Faithful from Kerala and around the world celebrated the announcement with joy. Special prayers and thanksgiving services were held in Changanassery, Koovakad’s hometown, where parishioners and well-wishers rejoiced in the honour bestowed upon one of their own.

Leaders of the Syro-Malabar Church expressed their delight at the elevation.

Born on August 11, 1973, in Thiruvananthapuram, George Jacob Koovakad was ordained as a priest on July 24, 2004. He later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Koovakad began his diplomatic career in 2006 at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria. Over the years, he held significant roles, including Secretary of the Nunciature in South Korea (2009–2012) and Iran (2012–2014). He later served as Counsellor of the Nunciatures in Costa Rica (2014–2018) and Venezuela (2018–2020).

In 2020, he joined the Secretariat of State of the Holy See, where he played a pivotal role in organizing Pope Francis’ international travels.

Earlier this year, Koovakad was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey and underwent an episcopal consecration ceremony in Changanassery in preparation for his cardinalate.

The inclusion of 21 new cardinals in the consistory reflects Pope Francis’ commitment to diversifying the Church’s leadership. The cardinals represent various nations, bringing a global perspective to the Vatican’s decision-making body.

Following the ceremony, the new cardinals will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican Palace for a private audience and blessing. On Sunday, they will join the Pope for a Holy Mass at 1 pm (IST), an event expected to draw thousands of worshippers. with agency inputs