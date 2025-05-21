Indian Premier League final moved out of Kolkata to Ahmedabad

New Delhi: Ahmedabad will now host the Indian Premier League 2025 final on June 3, along with Qualifier 2 on June 1, the BCCI announced on Tuesday. Mullanpur has been selected to stage the Eliminator and Qualifier 1 on May 29 and 30 respectively.

The final and Qualifier 2 were originally slated to take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, changes were made in response to recent weather forecasts and logistical challenges, including a brief suspension of the tournament due to the India-Pakistan military conflict.

“The new venues for the playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters,” the BCCI said in a statement.

In another update, the May 23 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad has been moved to Lucknow from Bengaluru. The Chinnaswamy Stadium saw its last game abandoned due to rain. The BCCI has also announced an increase in extra time for all remaining league matches, extending it from 60 to 120 minutes. “Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20 May,” the statement said.

This adjustment brings league matches in line with play-off regulations in terms of delay allowances.

The revised play-off schedule means Punjab Kings will now play their first knock-out game at home. This is their first qualification for the play-offs since 2014. RCB and Gujarat Titans have also reached the play-offs.