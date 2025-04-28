Indian Navy showcases precision strike capabilities with successful anti-ship missile firings

New Delhi: Demonstrating its formidable maritime prowess, the Indian Navy has successfully conducted a series of precision anti-ship missile firings, reaffirming its combat readiness and ability to neutralise threats across extended ranges. Officials confirmed on Sunday that the drills, held in strategically significant waters, involved frontline warships executing coordinated missile launches with pinpoint accuracy.

The exercises, part of the Navy’s routine combat readiness assessments, tested the seamless integration of platforms, advanced weapon systems, and crew coordination. Indigenous and imported missile systems were employed during the drills, with ships sharing real-time data, utilising satellite reconnaissance inputs, and showcasing the ability to operate offensively in high-threat maritime environments.

“These firings are not merely about showcasing firepower. They reaffirm our operational preparedness to dominate the seas,” said a Navy spokesperson. “Every phase—from target acquisition to final engagement—was executed with surgical precision, reflecting our combat-ready posture.”

Strategic significance

The successful missile tests come at a time of rising geopolitical tensions in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

With China’s growing naval presence and the persistent threat of piracy, India’s enhanced maritime capabilities serve as a critical deterrent and reaffirm its role as a net security provider in the region.

Defence analysts noted that the incorporation of long-range strike capabilities, including the Indo-Russian BrahMos missile and the indigenous Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR), has dramatically strengthened the Navy’s offensive potential. These missiles, supported by sophisticated radar and targeting technologies, enable Indian warships to engage enemy vessels well before they pose a direct threat to Indian shores. “The ability to launch precision strikes at extended ranges significantly tilts the maritime balance in India’s favour,” said a senior defence analyst. “It not only deters adversaries but also ensures maritime dominance in critical sea lanes.”

Focus on indigenisation

The Navy’s recent operational achievements closely align with its “Future Ready Navy” vision, which emphasises indigenisation, multi-domain situational awareness, and rapid mobilisation capabilities. Notably, over 70 per cent of the equipment and systems used during the latest drills—including communication suites and electronic warfare modules—were domestically developed under India’s self-reliance initiatives. Congratulating the Navy on its successful missile firings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Today’s Indian Navy is a shining example of our growing self-reliance in defence. Their readiness to protect national interests—anytime, anywhere—is unwavering and commendable.”

Towards a blue-water force

Looking ahead, the Indian Navy has ambitious expansion plans, including the induction of next-generation destroyers, nuclear-powered submarines, and unmanned combat vessels. By 2030, it aims to field a 25-ship carrier battle group force, positioning itself as a dominant blue-water navy capable of sustained operations across global seas. As the latest drills conclude, the message from the Indian Navy is unambiguous: India’s maritime forces are not only prepared but determined to safeguard national interests and ensure stability in the region with unmatched resolve.