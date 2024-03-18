Indian Navy forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender, rescues 17 crew members

New Delhi: In a calibrated operation, the Indian Navy compelled 35 pirates aboard a merchant ship, located approximately 2,600 km from the Indian coast, to surrender. The mission ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members without any harm, according to officials. Experts consider this operation the first successful takeover of a vessel from Somali pirates in nearly seven years.



The nearly 40-hour operation involved INS Kolkata, the stealth-guided missile destroyer, along with patrol vessel INS Subhadra and long-endurance Sea Guardian drones. Elite marine commandos (MARCOS) were also deployed via a C-17 aircraft.

The merchant vessel, MV Ruen, was seized by the Somali pirates on December 14 last year off the coast of Somalia. It was reportedly operating as a pirate ship, engaging in acts of piracy on the high seas.

Commander Vivek Madhwal, Navy spokesperson, stated: "Through concerted actions over the last 40 hours, INS Kolkata successfully cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender. We ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel."

The Indian Navy’s ongoing anti-piracy efforts in the Southern Indian Ocean Region underscore their commitment to peace, stability, and countering piracy.

“Ruen is currently being assessed for seaworthiness. The vessel, carrying approximately 37,800 tonnes of cargo worth around $1 million, will be safely brought to India,” the Navy said.

The Navy said its warship, INS Kolkata, mission-deployed in the Arabian Sea, intercepted MV Ruen on March 16, preventing the Somali pirates from hijacking ships transiting through the region.

During the operation, INS Kolkata confirmed the presence of armed pirates using a ship-launched drone. After the pirates shot down the drone and fired at the Indian Naval warship, INS Kolkata disabled the vessel’s steering system, forcing it to stop.

The MARCOS commandos then seized the vessel, captured the pirates, and rescued the original crew members of Ruen.

“Precisely measured actions, forceful negotiations, and strategic positioning led to the pirates’ surrender and the release of MV Ruen,” the Navy said.

INS Subhadra also played a crucial role, and the marine commandos were air-dropped into the area by a C-17 aircraft. High-altitude long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aircraft and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft kept the pirate vessel under surveillance.

The Navy said it remains steadfast in performing its role as the “First Responder” in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).